PSU Sweeps DH vs. Southern

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University softball team collected a pair of high-scoring victories Saturday (Mar. 23). The Gorillas rallied back for a 11-6 win over Missouri Southern State University followed by a 9-1 (5 innings) decision to complete the day's action.



In game one, Pitt State (13-20, 3-3 MIAA) battled back from a 6-0 deficit by scoring eleven runs in the sixth inning.



Kristen Van Hoosen went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI's to lead the Gorillas' ten-hit attack. Brittanee Knepper chipped in with three hits and three RBI's as part of the Gorillas eleven-run sixth inning.



In game two, Pitt State jumped ahead early with back-to-back home runs by Kala Holder in the first and third inning. The Gorillas added six more runs in the fourth with home runs from Daniela Garzon and Lawren McKinney.



Brooklynne Simbeck (8-12) allowed just seven hits in 5 innings of work collecting her second win of the day.



Pitt State will travel to Joplin, Mo. Saturday (Mar. 24) for another doubleheader against Missouri Southern. The first pitch is set for 2:00 p.m.