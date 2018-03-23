Lions Fall on 9th Inning Homer

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The 20th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team led 4-2 going into the 7th inning, but four late runs by the visiting Emporia State Hornets lifted ESU over the Lions 6-4 tonight at Warren Turner Field.



The Lions (17-8, 5-6 MIAA) got a pair of home runs from Johnny Balsamo as the lefty led off the game with a bomb and hit another, this time a two-run shot, in the second. Balsamo was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Danny Biggs and Denver Coffee had three hits each, while Coffee scored a run. Alex Phillips went 2-for-5 with an RBI, while Cory Canterbury had a hit and a run scored.



Corbin Osburn started and pitched into the eighth, going 7.1 innings and striking out two, while allowing four runs. Logan VanWey pitched an inning and gave up two runs, while striking out two and walking none to move his record to 1-1 on the season. Cam Bednar struck out a batter in two thirds of an inning pitched.



ESU (14-10, 5-6 MIAA) got a 2-for-3 day at the plate with a home run, three RBIs and a run scored from Trevor Turner.



The Lions started the scoring with a lead-off home run from Balsamo in the first. After ESU got two runs in the top of the second, the Lions answered with three in the bottom half of the inning. With two outs, Coffee singled, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Balsamo then hit his second homer of the day to put the Lions up 3-2. Canterbury then doubled before an RBI single from Phillips scored him to put the Lions up 4-2 after two.



ESU scored two runs in the seventh to tie it up and Turner's homer in the ninth proved to be the game-winner.



The two teams will be back at it tomorrow afternoon with a 1 pm first-pitch.