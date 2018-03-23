Stolen History Recovered

You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession.

Late last month, one of the pumps was stolen. Fortunately, a keen-eyed flea market shopper spotted the pilfered pump on sale in Ozark, Missouri. The authorities were quickly contacted, and the pump is now back in Miami, even if its not on display.

Daryl Buckmaster is a Miami man who used to own the gas station, before he sold it to another Miami man, who wishes to remain anonymous. Buckmaster says he worked to restore the pumps, and is thrilled an important part of Miami's history is back home.

Buckmaster says the station's owner has not yet decided whether or not he'll reinstall the classic pumps at the station.