Quantcast

Stolen History Recovered - KOAM TV 7

Stolen History Recovered

Updated:
MIAMI, OKLAHOMA -

You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession.

Late last month, one of the pumps was stolen. Fortunately, a keen-eyed flea market shopper spotted the pilfered pump on sale in Ozark, Missouri. The authorities were quickly contacted, and the pump is now back in Miami, even if its not on display.

Daryl Buckmaster is a Miami man who used to own the gas station, before he sold it to another Miami man, who wishes to remain anonymous. Buckmaster says he worked to restore the pumps, and is thrilled an important part of Miami's history is back home.

Buckmaster says the station's owner has not yet decided whether or not he'll reinstall the classic pumps at the station.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stolen History Recovered

    Stolen History Recovered

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:41:14 GMT

    You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession. 

    More >>

    You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession. 

    More >>

  • Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:19:36 GMT
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>

  • O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Announces State Senate Run

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Announces State Senate Run

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:25:53 GMT

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...

    More >>

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.