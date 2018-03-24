Group Holds Tour Of Historic Joplin Cemetery

You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession.

"I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill. But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...

O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...

Update to a story we aired on February 20th, 2018. Alabi Olakunle was stuck in Joplin, he says, because the Greyhound bus service lost part of his luggage. He says that visa, along with other important documents like his childhood education papers and birth certificate, are in a piece of luggage Greyhound can't find. Late last year (2017), he flew from Germany, where he's going to school, to visit friends in Joplin. Next on the itinerary was to visit more friends in Maryland before...

An empty field sits here for now, but it could be the home to a new sports complex for the Seneca School District. "We are asking voters for a 15 cent levy increase. To pay for about a 4 million bond issue" says the school's superintendent, Dr. Jim Cummins. The money would go toward a new track, baseball and softball complex, "youth fields", storm shelters and improving the performing arts center. "I think that some things do need improvement, because they're ...