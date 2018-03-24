March For Our Lives Rallies Held Nationwide, Locally

The City of Joplin was one of many, that hosted a March For Our Lives rally today.

Natally Baker, Webb City High School Student: "Students are scared for their lives, students are scared everyday when they're sitting in their classrooms that anything could happen that day."

Webb City High School Student Natally Baker helped lead the march down Main Street.

She directed chants...

While the 250+ group pushed through downtown.

McDonald County High School teacher Mary Calhoun also joining those marching.

Mary Calhoun, McDonald County High School Teacher: "This isn't an issue that we should have to think about, we shouldn't have to have a resource officer on every corner, and if guns were not so easily accessible throughout the country, then we wouldn't have to be thinking about this problem so frequently."

Baker agrees with Calhoun - pressing her reason to march.

Baker: "We need to understand that we need to have commonsense gun laws so that people with mental health issues aren't getting guns and then also people can't buy semi-automatic weapons, that's something that we really want to be addressed."

Calhoun's sign reads "I'm a teacher, not a vigilante" but she knows action has to be taken, to protect her students, and herself.

Calhoun: "It's definitely something that weighs on me we do active shooter drills, I have to practice with my students like, here's what happens if a person walks in with a gun, you're all going to hide in the corner and you have to listen to me no matter what happens."

Calhoun says it's a terrifying prospect for any teacher to think about, but what's more alarming to her, the call for arming teachers.

Calhoun: "Teachers carrying guns, I feel that is something that would make me change my career, I would choose something else before I would be a person that is expected to carry a gun everyday."