The fifth annual World Down Syndrome Day event took place Saturday afternoon in Galena, Kansas.

There was a variety of activities including games, vendors, a car show, Easter egg hunts, and a whole lot more. Sandra Evans organized the event. She was inspired by her child Jolena, who has Down Syndrome.

She hopes the event will help spread awareness about Down Syndrome and dispel some common misconceptions. All the money raised will go to the Down Syndrome Group of the Ozarks.

