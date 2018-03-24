Free Shredding

H&R Block put on a free paper shredding event in Joplin Saturday. Every attendee was allowed to shred one box full of personal papers.

The event was a good opportunity for taxpayers to safeguard their private information, and learn other ways to protect themselves from tax identity theft.

While a lot of personal data is on computers, crooks can easily get a hold of valuable information that people throw in the trash. The pros recommend you use a little paper as possible in the first place, and take advantage of digital storage.

