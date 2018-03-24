Quantcast

MSSU Drops Sixth-Straight Contest

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The No. 20 ranked Missouri Southern baseball team jumped out to a 4-2 lead, but Emporia State scored seven unanswered runs to take game two of the series 9-4 over the Lions at Warren Turner Field today. 

Southern (17-9, 5-7 MIAA) got three home runs in the game from Danny BiggsJoe Kinder and Alex Philips. Phillips went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, while Kinder was 2-for-four with two driven in and a run scored. Biggs and Cory Canterbury had a hit each, while Biggs had an RBI and a run scored. 

Will Bausinger started and went six innings, allowing two earned runs, while striking out four and scattering five hits, but earned a no-decision. Jared Flores threw two and a third, allowing one earned run to pick up the loss and move to 3-2 on the season. Joey ReevesBrennon Covington and River Wright threw in relief. 

ESU (15-10, 6-6 MIAA) got a win on the mound from Tanner Cairns as he went seven innings, allowing four runs and striking out five. Kaden Shaffer went 3-for-5, while Mason Brown and Bryce Fischer had two hits each. 

ESU got on board first with a two-run shot from Fischer in the opening inning. 

The Lions answered right back as Biggs hit home run number one of the year to right field to cut the lead in half. Kinder then added a no-doubter in the second inning, well over the left field fence to put the Lions up 3-2. 

Alex Phillips added a solo home run in the fifth to give the Lions a 4-2 lead after five. 

ESU, however scored a run in the sixth and two in the seventh to go ahead. The Hornets added four runs in the ninth. 

The two teams will finish up the series tomorrow afternoon. First pitch from Turner Field is slated for noon. 

