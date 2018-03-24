Lions Sweep Non-Conference Double Header Over PSU

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern softball team took out visiting Pittsburg State 6-2 in game one, followed by a 4-2 victory to close out the non-conference sweep inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex Saturday afternoon.



Game One

The Lions (14-20) fell behind 1-0 after a RBI-single by the Gorillas in the first. Then, back-to-back singles by Emily Windsor and Shelby Friend tied and put the Southern ahead by one going into the fourth.



The Gorillas, (13-22) after going quiet in the fourth scored three runs in the fifth to go up two. Once again, the Lions knotted it up at four apiece before first baseman Erika Lutgen smacked a double in the gap to send the go-ahead runs towards home plate and held on for a 6-4 victory in the game one.



Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm went the distance allowed three earned runs while striking out four.



Lead-off hitter Abi Corbett had a 3-for-4 day at the plate and was responsible for scoring half of the Lions' runs. Windsor put together a 2-for-4 line, knocking in two RBIs and scoring one in the win.





Game Two

Both teams traded runs in the first and then again with PSU scoring in the top of the second and MSSU putting one on the board in the bottom half of the third.



It wouldn't be until the sixth where the Lions plated the game-winner when Corbett ran home on a ground out to second.



Two batters later, Lexi Ferrari flew out for a sacrifice fly and scored Friend as Missouri Southern went on to win 4-2 to sweep the second doubleheader of the weekend.



Junior pitcher Taurean Guzman threw 3 2/3 innings without giving up a run or hit in recording her seventh win of the season. Five batters for the Lions contributed one hit to the winning cause.



Next Up

The Lion are back in action on the road against Southwest Baptist in a MIAA doubleheader on Tuesday, March 27 at 1:00 pm.