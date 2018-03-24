Quantcast

Lions Sweep Non-Conference Double Header Over PSU - KOAM TV 7

Lions Sweep Non-Conference Double Header Over PSU

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. - The Missouri Southern softball team took out visiting Pittsburg State 6-2 in game one, followed by a 4-2 victory to close out the non-conference sweep inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex Saturday afternoon.
 
Game One
The Lions (14-20) fell behind 1-0 after a RBI-single by the Gorillas in the first. Then, back-to-back singles by Emily Windsor and Shelby Friend tied and put the Southern ahead by one going into the fourth.
 
The Gorillas, (13-22) after going quiet in the fourth scored three runs in the fifth to go up two. Once again, the Lions knotted it up at four apiece before first baseman Erika Lutgen smacked a double in the gap to send the go-ahead runs towards home plate and held on for a 6-4 victory in the game one.
 
Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm went the distance allowed three earned runs while striking out four.
 
Lead-off hitter Abi Corbett had a 3-for-4 day at the plate and was responsible for scoring half of the Lions' runs. Windsor put together a 2-for-4 line, knocking in two RBIs and scoring one in the win. 
 
 
Game Two
Both teams traded runs in the first and then again with PSU scoring in the top of the second and MSSU putting one on the board in the bottom half of the third.
 
It wouldn't be until the sixth where the Lions plated the game-winner when Corbett ran home on a ground out to second.
 
Two batters later, Lexi Ferrari flew out for a sacrifice fly and scored Friend as Missouri Southern went on to win 4-2 to sweep the second doubleheader of the weekend.
 
Junior pitcher Taurean Guzman threw 3 2/3 innings without giving up a run or hit in recording her seventh win of the season. Five batters for the Lions contributed one hit to the winning cause.
 
Next Up
The Lion are back in action on the road against Southwest Baptist in a MIAA doubleheader on Tuesday, March 27 at 1:00 pm.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Stolen History Recovered

    Stolen History Recovered

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:41:14 GMT

    You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession. 

    More >>

    You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession. 

    More >>

  • Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:19:36 GMT
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>

  • O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Announces State Senate Run

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Announces State Senate Run

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:25:53 GMT

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...

    More >>

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.