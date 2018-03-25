Wildcat Conservation Trail Racing

Quantcast

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Joplin, MO -

More than 100 Fourstaters ditched their treadmills and gym memberships to run with Mother Nature.

 Athletes ran through the diverse ecosystems and enjoyed the wild life of the Wildcat Glades Conservation Center for their second annual trail race.

Twelve One organized the fund raising event, proceeds from the registration fees went to the Conservation Center.

