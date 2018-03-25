Georgia Key Lime Pie Breaks World Record

Chef Bobby Stoky and his culinary team made a key lime pie, eight feet in diameter, certified by the World Record Association as the globe's largest pie.

The giant pie was made from the juice from 5,760 key limes, 200 pounds of graham crackers and 55 gallons of sweetened condensed milk.

The finished dessert should weigh around 1,000 pounds.

The key lime pie is being prepared to mark awareness of the Key's continued tourism infrastructure recovery from Hurricane Irma's passage through the island chain in September 2017.