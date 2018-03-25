Georgia Key Lime Pie Breaks World Record

KOAM’s Tawnya Bach helps New Orleans native Tracy Smith put the finishing touches on her grandmother’s Crawfish Stew. If you missed the recipe or Part 1 click here. Tracy’s family traditionally serves their Crawfish Stew over rice and with peas and sweet cornbread. SWEET CORNBREAD Ingredients: 1 pkg jiffy cornbread mix ¾ cup sugar ½ tsp vanilla 1 egg 1/3 cup milk Directions: Mix all ingredients. Let rest for five minutes....More >>
The KOAM Morning News is Celebrating Mardi Gras…. and “Fat Tuesday” in style with New Orleans transplant, Tracy Smith, and her family’s recipe for Crawfish Stew! Tracy says this recipe also works great after you make a traditional boil – using up all your leftover shrimp, crawfish and sausage. TRACY’S GRANDMA’S CRAWFISH STEW Ingredients: 1 med yellow onion, diced 1 green bell pepper, diced 1 cup fresh parsley 1 garlic clove, minced...More >>
From criminals to American patriots -- KOAM’S Tawnya Bach and Michael Hayslip preview three new movies hitting 4-state Movie Theaters this weekend. Tawnya also lays out her Box Office Top 5 Predictions: Tawnya’s Predictions 12 Strong Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Den of Thieves The Post(very close to Den of Thieves!) Proud Mary(w/ Greatest Showman very close at 6)More >>
