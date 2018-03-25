3rd District American Legion Holds Memorial Service

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The final day of the 3rd District American Legion Convention began with a memorial service. Legion members, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion and Legion Riders from 23 different posts gathered in Pittsburg for the service. The memorial honored members who had passed-away last year. The Legion commander says the memorial shows just powerful the bond is between legion members.

3rd district commander Dennis Kramer says, "The American Legion is based on four pillars of Americanism, patriotism, security in our children. Our veterans are first. That is a camaraderie. It comes from the veterans in the first place."

It was the 98th year for the annual convention.

