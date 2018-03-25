Quantcast

Alliance of Southwest Missouri to Host Town Hall Suicide Prevent - KOAM TV 7

Alliance of Southwest Missouri to Host Town Hall Suicide Prevention Meeting

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

"What doesn't stay in the shadows, starts to get exposed to the light."

Howie Nunelly hopes to bring not only the suicide issue to light, but mental health and addiction as well.
He shares his story with us and will on Monday for the suicide prevention town hall meeting at Joplin High School

"My story started at a young age, going through some abuse trauma and going through some depression and not  realizing there were people out there that understood what I was going through. And so I held it all in and tried to deal with it myself. And it's a lonely road to go through it by yourself and it ended up in, not only addiction but in multiple suicide attempts"

People of all ages are invited to the town hall meeting, which is being held because of the suicide problem in the area.

"It's important with the numbers rising in the community, it's important to get on it right now. And if adults in authority positions and kids who are under that authority can all come together and work together and start talking, and kind of take away that invisible wall, so to speak, of communication. I believe that we'll start to see some real healing and progress that could be a model for the rest of the country" says Howie. 

This event falls during a time common for people to commit this act.

"The thing to remember is we are in peak of suicide season, I learned a couple years ago there's a season for suicide. And coming out of winter with no sun, people get depressed, so the sun starts shining and it warms up and they finally have enough energy and take their own life. And we need to be aware of that" says Jen Black, the Executive Director of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

She says some signs of depression and ultimately suicide are withdrawal,  isolation, dropping grades, and losing interest in activities.

"I would just like to invite everybody from Southwest Missouri to come and join in the conversation, let's not just make this a one shot event. Let's continue the conversation and create programs and initiatives supporting families and individuals that are struggling"

And to show Fourstaters, they can come out of their hard times, victorious, just like Howie did.
 

He says, "I pastor a church, I do a little bit of radio and TV as well. And I have four beautiful children and a beautiful wife. And it's just been amazing what can happen whenever a community comes around you and you've got support from a community" 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Alliance of Southwest Missouri to Host Town Hall Suicide Prevention Meeting

    Alliance of Southwest Missouri to Host Town Hall Suicide Prevention Meeting

    Sunday, March 25 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-03-26 02:27:24 GMT
    "What doesn't stay in the shadows, starts to get exposed to the light." Howie Nunelly hopes to bring not only the suicide issue to light, but mental health and addiction as well. He shares his story with us and will on Monday for the suicide prevention town hall meeting at Joplin High School "My story started at a young age, going through some abuse trauma and going through some depression and not  realizing there were people out there that understood what I ...More >>
    "What doesn't stay in the shadows, starts to get exposed to the light." Howie Nunelly hopes to bring not only the suicide issue to light, but mental health and addiction as well. He shares his story with us and will on Monday for the suicide prevention town hall meeting at Joplin High School "My story started at a young age, going through some abuse trauma and going through some depression and not  realizing there were people out there that understood what I ...More >>

  • Stolen History Recovered

    Stolen History Recovered

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:41 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:41:14 GMT

    You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession. 

    More >>

    You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession. 

    More >>

  • Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:19:36 GMT
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.