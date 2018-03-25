Alliance of Southwest Missouri to Host Town Hall Suicide Prevention Meeting

"What doesn't stay in the shadows, starts to get exposed to the light."

Howie Nunelly hopes to bring not only the suicide issue to light, but mental health and addiction as well.

He shares his story with us and will on Monday for the suicide prevention town hall meeting at Joplin High School

"My story started at a young age, going through some abuse trauma and going through some depression and not realizing there were people out there that understood what I was going through. And so I held it all in and tried to deal with it myself. And it's a lonely road to go through it by yourself and it ended up in, not only addiction but in multiple suicide attempts"

People of all ages are invited to the town hall meeting, which is being held because of the suicide problem in the area.

"It's important with the numbers rising in the community, it's important to get on it right now. And if adults in authority positions and kids who are under that authority can all come together and work together and start talking, and kind of take away that invisible wall, so to speak, of communication. I believe that we'll start to see some real healing and progress that could be a model for the rest of the country" says Howie.

This event falls during a time common for people to commit this act.

"The thing to remember is we are in peak of suicide season, I learned a couple years ago there's a season for suicide. And coming out of winter with no sun, people get depressed, so the sun starts shining and it warms up and they finally have enough energy and take their own life. And we need to be aware of that" says Jen Black, the Executive Director of the Alliance of Southwest Missouri.

She says some signs of depression and ultimately suicide are withdrawal, isolation, dropping grades, and losing interest in activities.

"I would just like to invite everybody from Southwest Missouri to come and join in the conversation, let's not just make this a one shot event. Let's continue the conversation and create programs and initiatives supporting families and individuals that are struggling"

And to show Fourstaters, they can come out of their hard times, victorious, just like Howie did.



He says, "I pastor a church, I do a little bit of radio and TV as well. And I have four beautiful children and a beautiful wife. And it's just been amazing what can happen whenever a community comes around you and you've got support from a community"