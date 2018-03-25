Quantcast

Renaissance Festival Makes 16th Century World Come to Life

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
VINITA, OKLAHOMA -

Contributed by Kaden Milner

The Fourth Annual Grand Lake Renaissance Festival  came to a close Sunday in Vinita, Oklahoma  and there was no shortage of 16th century fun. Kitty Williams, the festival organizer explained, "This is Queensfairy, Scotland. We are celebrating the coronation of our Queen Marie Dagee."

Al Gonzalez, a participant said, "Now you can go around and see all the shows. and after the show you just mingle and you see old friends and make new friends. Once you come in and you got your gear on, it don't matter who you are or what walk of life you're in, because once you're here, you're just one of the bunch."

Dennis Plummer is a performer at the festival. He said, "I have been an actor in one form or another since I was in grade school. And this is the ultimate stage. There's no spot to go hide. There's no back stage.  You step through the gates and through the back gate and you're on. And you're on until the final cannon at the end of the day."
 Williams added, "Let's face it, classroom history books are about as interesting as watching grass grow. Here history comes to life: They can touch it. They can hear it. They can see it and smell it. It's immersive and I love it. To watch the kids meet their majesties and go it's the queen. Oh look at her dress and can I get my picture with you. You've made someone's day. You've become their fair memory is what we call it.

Michael Ellis played King James the fifth. He explained, "If you don't fit in anywhere else, you will fit in here. It's like a great big huge family. You might not know anyone here, but at the same time you will know everybody by the time you leave."

A portion of the fair's proceeds will go towards "One Veteran, One Dog, Two Lives Saved." It's an organization that trains unwanted dogs to become therapy dogs for veterans.
 

