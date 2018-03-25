Autocross Action

Quantcast

NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

There was some high speed fun to be had Sunday over at Crowder College. Autocross racers of all skill levels showed up for the the 2018 OMRSCCA Solo Series. 

Organizers describe autocross as an intense, low-risk way to compete against friends and hone driving skills in one's own car. An estimated 70 to 80 racers were on hand Sunday, for the autocross event. The event was hosted by Ozark Mountain Region SCCA.

    "What doesn't stay in the shadows, starts to get exposed to the light." Howie Nunelly hopes to bring not only the suicide issue to light, but mental health and addiction as well. He shares his story with us and will on Monday for the suicide prevention town hall meeting at Joplin High School "My story started at a young age, going through some abuse trauma and going through some depression and not  realizing there were people out there that understood what I ...
    You might not know it, looking at the current state of the Miami Marathon Oil Company Service Station, but all of its antique gas pumps are now in the owner's possession. 

    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...
