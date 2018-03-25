Autocross Action

There was some high speed fun to be had Sunday over at Crowder College. Autocross racers of all skill levels showed up for the the 2018 OMRSCCA Solo Series.

Organizers describe autocross as an intense, low-risk way to compete against friends and hone driving skills in one's own car. An estimated 70 to 80 racers were on hand Sunday, for the autocross event. The event was hosted by Ozark Mountain Region SCCA.