A Home for a Hero

On Sunday, Neosho Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 14th home, and handed the keys over to the new owners: a veteran and his family!

Ashlee and Shannon Sappington and their 3 kids are the proud owners. Unfortunately, they couldn't be at Sunday's event because of a relative's passing.

Close to 50 volunteers helped make the new home a reality, for the hero and his family. The family does not get the home for free. Instead, they'll make low payments for 20 years with no interest. Once that's done, they own the home.

