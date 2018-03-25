Lions Snap Six-Game Skid Against the Hornets

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- An RBI single from Alex Phillips in the bottom of the tenth inning helped lift the 20th-ranked Missouri Southern baseball team over Emporia State, 1-0 today at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.



The Lions (18-9, 6-7 MIAA) got a stellar start from freshman Zac Shoemaker who went nine innings, holding the Hornets scoreless and striking out seven, while walking just two. Cam Bednar pitched a perfect tenth inning to get the win and move to 2-0 on the season.



Easton Fortuna, Cory Canterbury, Phillips and Alec Alvarez had a hit each, while Johnny Balsamo scored the game-winning run.



The Hornets (15-11, 6-7 MIAA) got a solid start from Max Simpson, who held the Lions to just one hit over six and two thirds of an inning. Nathan Geiber pitched the final three innings and got saddled with the loss to move to 0-2 on the year.



The game was scoreless until the tenth when Balsamo reached on an error by the shortstop. Kearon Redmon walked to follow and after a fly out, Phillips singled deep to the hole in the right side and despite the second baseman stopping the ball from reaching the outfield, Balsamo's hustled home for the winning run.



The Lions will play at Pittsburg State this Tuesday night at 6 pm.