VA Hospital Renovations in OKC Over Budget, Behind Schedule, Shoddy Work

Two Veterans Affairs construction projects in Oklahoma are over budget and years behind schedule. The VA is asking congress for $10.8 million dollars more to tear down part of what's already been constructed in Oklahoma city and to rebuild it.

An inspector general's report said the Oklahoma City Veterans Affairs Medical Center's roof was exposed to elements and needs to be redone.

The report reviewed construction of a new surgical intensive care unit and expansion of an operating room.

The report released Friday, also indicates the surgical unit project was fraught with failures and shoddy work. It said poor workmanship has wasted money, greatly delayed projects and which created safety concerns. And it said both projects suffered from lack of oversight.



