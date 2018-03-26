Quantcast

VA Hospital Renovations in OKC Over Budget, Behind Schedule, Shoddy Work

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -

Two Veterans Affairs construction projects in Oklahoma are over budget and years behind schedule. The VA  is asking congress for $10.8 million dollars more to tear down part of what's already been constructed in Oklahoma city and to rebuild it. 
An inspector general's report said the Oklahoma City  Veterans Affairs Medical Center's  roof was exposed to elements and needs to be redone.

The report reviewed construction of a new surgical intensive care unit and expansion of an operating room.

The report released Friday, also indicates   the surgical unit project was fraught with failures and shoddy work.  It said poor workmanship has wasted money, greatly delayed projects and which  created safety concerns.  And it said both projects suffered from lack of oversight. 


    

