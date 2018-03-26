KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-26

Quantcast

ARMA OPPORTUNITY ZONE

  • Arma, Kansas residents currently have to drive to Pittsburg to get their grocery shopping done.  But thanks to a new federal program, the town has plans to get a new grocery store.  If you'd like to read more about the "opportunity zones" and *other* communities that will benefit.. We've put link on our website at koamtv.com.

STORMY 60 MINUTES

  • The adult film star who says she had an affair with President Trump shared her story with "60 minutes" last night.  Stormy Daniels claims she had sex with Mister Trump after meeting him in 2006.  Daniels says she was later threatened to keep quiet by a man who approached her in Las Vegas while she was with her daughter.

FINAL FOUR

  • And then there were four...  Kansas needed overtime to beat Duke and advance to the Final Four in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.  Earlier in the day, Villanova moved on by defeating Texas Tech.  Loyola-Chicago and Michigan are the two teams left standing on the other side of the bracket.  March Madness resumes on Saturday.

