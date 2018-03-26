Girard Public Library Events - April

Girard, KS Public Library Events for April

April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm

April 9th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm

April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm

April 11th - Teen Time for Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm

April 16th - Genealogy Group at 1:00 pm

April 18th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

April 18th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm

April 20th - Ag Day - Open to anyone who would like to attend - 9:30 am - 3:30 pm

April 25th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am

April 25th - Children's Movie Afternoon at 2:30 pm

April 25th - Teen Time for Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm

April 30th - Lego Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm