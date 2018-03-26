Girard Public Library Events - April

Girard, KS Public Library Events for April
April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am
April 4th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm
April 9th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm
April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am
April 11th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm
April 11th - Teen Time for Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm
April 16th - Genealogy Group at 1:00 pm
April 18th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am
April 18th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm
April 20th - Ag Day - Open to anyone who would like to attend - 9:30 am - 3:30 pm
April 25th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am
April 25th - Children's Movie Afternoon at 2:30 pm
April 25th - Teen Time for Ages 12-18 at 3:30 pm
April 30th - Lego Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm
The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes.More >>
The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.More >>
The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kid...More >>
The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kid...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>