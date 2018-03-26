Crawford County, KS Events - April 1 - 15

Sunday April 1
• 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service
• 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg
Tuesday April 3
• Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions.
• Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center
Wednesday April 4
• Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center
• Fellowship of Christian Writers Conference
• 4:00 p.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)
• 6:00 p.m. - Swing Dance Lessons at Circle B Ranch Event Center
• 8:30 p.m. - It Came From The Basement Comedy Series: Jason Russel and Ryan Green perform at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.
Thursday April 5
• Coaches Clinic at Pittsburg State University
• Fellowship of Christian Writers Conference
• 6:00 p.m. - Bone Creek Thursday Night Fishing Jackpots continue.
Friday April 6
• Coaches Clinic at Pittsburg State University
• Fellowship of Christian Writers Conference
Saturday April 7
• Coaches Clinic at Pittsburg State University
• Dog Show at Crawford County Fairgrounds
• 8:00 a.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)
• 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - 4th Annual, 4 States Drum Diplomats Swap Meet at the Lincoln Center
• 10:00 a.m. - Move & Shake for MS at Frontenac High School
• 6:00 p.m. Rollin' Nostalgia Monthly Cruise Nights begins its season (Saturday's at 6:00 p.m.)
• 7:00 p.m. Stone Country performs at Circle B Ranch Event Center
• 7:30 p.m. Southeast Kansas Symphony performs at Bicknell Family Center
Tuesday April 10
• 7:00 p.m. - U.S. Air Force Academy Band presents "A Celebration of Excellence" performance at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts
Wednesday April 11
• 4:00 p.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)
• 8:30 p.m. - It Came From The Basement Comedy Series: CJ Starr and Lauren Turner perform at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.
Thursday April 12
• 6:00 p.m. - Bone Creek Thursday Night Fishing Jackpots continue.
• 6:30 p.m. - Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.
• 7:30 p.m. - PSU Wind Ensemble Concert at Bicknell Family Center.
Friday April 13
• 29th Annual Jock's Nitch/PSU Gorilla Relays (High School Track) at Carnie Smith Stadium
• 6:30 p.m. - Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.
• 7:30 p.m. - Opera Scenes performed at the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall on the campus of Pittsburg State University.
Saturday April 14
• 10th Annual PSU David Suenram Gorilla Classic (Track & Field) at Carnie Smith Stadium
• Kansas District Solo & Ensemble Festival at Pittsburg State University
• 4th Annual Walk for Charity at the St. Mary's Colgan Track
• 8:00 a.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)
• 6:30 p.m. - Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.
• 5:00 p.m. - WrestleFest in Pittsburg at Banjos
Sunday April 15
• Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.
The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.More >>
The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kid...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
