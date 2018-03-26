Crawford County, KS Events - April 1 - 15

Sunday April 1

• 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service

• 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg

Tuesday April 3

• Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions.

• Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center

Wednesday April 4

• Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center

• Fellowship of Christian Writers Conference

• 4:00 p.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)

• 6:00 p.m. - Swing Dance Lessons at Circle B Ranch Event Center

• 8:30 p.m. - It Came From The Basement Comedy Series: Jason Russel and Ryan Green perform at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Thursday April 5

• Coaches Clinic at Pittsburg State University

• Fellowship of Christian Writers Conference

• 6:00 p.m. - Bone Creek Thursday Night Fishing Jackpots continue.

Friday April 6

• Coaches Clinic at Pittsburg State University

• Fellowship of Christian Writers Conference

Saturday April 7

• Coaches Clinic at Pittsburg State University

• Dog Show at Crawford County Fairgrounds

• 8:00 a.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)

• 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. - 4th Annual, 4 States Drum Diplomats Swap Meet at the Lincoln Center

• 10:00 a.m. - Move & Shake for MS at Frontenac High School

• 6:00 p.m. Rollin' Nostalgia Monthly Cruise Nights begins its season (Saturday's at 6:00 p.m.)

• 7:00 p.m. Stone Country performs at Circle B Ranch Event Center

• 7:30 p.m. Southeast Kansas Symphony performs at Bicknell Family Center

Tuesday April 10

• 7:00 p.m. - U.S. Air Force Academy Band presents "A Celebration of Excellence" performance at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts

Wednesday April 11

• 4:00 p.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)

• 8:30 p.m. - It Came From The Basement Comedy Series: CJ Starr and Lauren Turner perform at the Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium.

Thursday April 12

• 6:00 p.m. - Bone Creek Thursday Night Fishing Jackpots continue.

• 6:30 p.m. - Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.

• 7:30 p.m. - PSU Wind Ensemble Concert at Bicknell Family Center.

Friday April 13

• 29th Annual Jock's Nitch/PSU Gorilla Relays (High School Track) at Carnie Smith Stadium

• 6:30 p.m. - Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.

• 7:30 p.m. - Opera Scenes performed at the Sharon Kay Dean Recital Hall on the campus of Pittsburg State University.

Saturday April 14

• 10th Annual PSU David Suenram Gorilla Classic (Track & Field) at Carnie Smith Stadium

• Kansas District Solo & Ensemble Festival at Pittsburg State University

• 4th Annual Walk for Charity at the St. Mary's Colgan Track

• 8:00 a.m. - Pittsburg Area Farmers Market begins its season (Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Saturdays at 8 a.m.)

• 6:30 p.m. - Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.

• 5:00 p.m. - WrestleFest in Pittsburg at Banjos

Sunday April 15

• Midwest Regional Ballet presents "Cinderella" at Memorial Auditorium.