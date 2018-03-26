Convicted Murderer of PSU Student is Resentenced for Aggravated Burglary

Gary Kleypas was convicted in Crawford County for raping and stabbing to death 20-year-old Carrie Williams in 1996. Today, he was resentenced to 55 months for aggravated burglary. The court action comes after a number of rulings since the original conviction.

Kleypas was a former nursing student at PSU. Carrie Williams was also a student at Pittsburg State University, interested in Family and Consumer Sciences. Her body was found by her best friend and her landlord on March 30th, 1996. Three days later, Gary Kleypas confessed to her murder. However, on October 11th, a judge threw out the confession and ordered Kleypas to stand trial.

The grand jury trial began on July 8th, 1997 in Kansas City, Kansas.

During the trial, a three judge panel approved for the jury to investigate the supervision of Kleypas while he was on parole for a 1977 murder in Missouri. The jurors said they found nothing wrong during its investigation into the parole supervision.

The trial lasted 17 days and Kleypas was found guilty. On August 5th, 1997, the jury recommended the death penalty. Six days later, a judge sentenced Kleypas to death by lethal injection.

An appeal was filed and in 2001, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned Kleypas' death sentence and ordered a new sentencing hearing. In 2008, a second jury recommended a death sentence in the case. In 2016, the State Supreme Court upheld the capital murder conviction and death sentence, however, it also reversed Kleypas' conviction on a rape charge and returned the case to district court for resentencing on a conviction for aggravated burglary. That led to today's ruling (March 26, 2018).