Miners Hall Museum Exhibit: Scammon - April 2 - June 28

Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with focus on its coal mining history, its miners and families. Reflecting similarities with the rest of the Kansas Little Balkans, Scammon included a mixture of cultures, principally Irish and Italian.
If you have artifacts, photos, or stories relating to Scammon and would like to donate or loan them for this exhibit or future display at the museum, please contact the museum to share this wonderful history.
There will be special monthly programs during the quarter.
The first one, held on April 22, 2018, will be titled "The History of Scammon".
The second one, held on May 6, 2018, will be titled "Making Pasties".
The third and final one, held on June 10, 2018, will be titled "Mining for the Central Coal & Coke Company".
The museum is open for viewing Monday through Saturday 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Call (620) 347-4220 to set up tours for large groups. Admission is free. Visit their Facebook page for more details and to stay up to date on current events.
