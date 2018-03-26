Quantcast

Chase Leads to Drug Charges in SEK

Updated:

A suspect refuses to stop for illegal registration and now has at least six charges pending against him.

A Pittsburg Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle with an illegal registration near 22nd and Broadway on Sunday, March 25th around 9:30 a.m. The officer says instead of stopping, the driver continued north on Broadway and Highway 69. That's where a Crawford County Deputy joined the chase.

The suspect turned west on Highway 47 and drove into Girard. According to authorities, the suspect swerved his vehicle at a Girard Police Officer who was putting out a stop-stick tire deflation device. The officer was able to get out of the way and the suspect hit the stop-stick device.

The driver continued west of Girard on Highway 47 and turned north on Highway 3. Authorities say he lost control of his vehicle and drove into a ditch near 660 Avenue. The driver, a 28-year-old from Fort Scott, was arrested.

The Pittsburg Police Department is asking for the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving while suspended, reckless driving and illegal registration.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Girard Police Department are also seeking charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The KOAM/FOX 14 policy is to not release a suspect's name until charges have been filed by the attorney's office.

    John D. Howell Jr.
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.
    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

