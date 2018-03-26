Chase Leads to Drug Charges in SEK

A suspect refuses to stop for illegal registration and now has at least six charges pending against him.

A Pittsburg Police Officer tried to stop a vehicle with an illegal registration near 22nd and Broadway on Sunday, March 25th around 9:30 a.m. The officer says instead of stopping, the driver continued north on Broadway and Highway 69. That's where a Crawford County Deputy joined the chase.

The suspect turned west on Highway 47 and drove into Girard. According to authorities, the suspect swerved his vehicle at a Girard Police Officer who was putting out a stop-stick tire deflation device. The officer was able to get out of the way and the suspect hit the stop-stick device.

The driver continued west of Girard on Highway 47 and turned north on Highway 3. Authorities say he lost control of his vehicle and drove into a ditch near 660 Avenue. The driver, a 28-year-old from Fort Scott, was arrested.

The Pittsburg Police Department is asking for the following charges: possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing or eluding law enforcement, driving while suspended, reckless driving and illegal registration.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office and Girard Police Department are also seeking charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

The KOAM/FOX 14 policy is to not release a suspect's name until charges have been filed by the attorney's office.