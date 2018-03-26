Joplin Man Charged with Child Abuse Ordered to Rehabilitation Program

A Joplin man must take part in a year long intensive program for men.

Kavan Ply is charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Jasper County Judge Dean Dankelson ordered Ply to be released to the Forge Program. The Watered Garden program is a year-long intensive program for men that provides them with the opportunity to grow closer to Christ and prepare for entry back into the workplace.

According to court documents, Ply was caring for a two-month-old boy in August 2017. The courts redacted some details of the crime from documents, but parts show Ply used his palm to hit the baby on his back to burp him and hit him harder than normal. The boy began to cry and Ply allegedly hit him on the head. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries including a fractured skull and other internal injuries.

Ply will be back in court for a hearing on June 25th, 2018.