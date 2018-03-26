Court Reschedules Trial Of Former Teacher Accused Of Rape

The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kidnapping and statutory sodomy. Schweitzer's trial in Jasper County is scheduled for May 5th.

