Home Pro Solar Energy Seminar - April 11

Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
John D. Howell Jr.
Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:00:26 GMT
Galena Fire (3/26)
Yet another fire in Galena, KS. Crews got a call around 4:30 this morning about a structure fire at 802 Mineral St. Investigators are working to determine if it's connected to the other arson fires in the city. Previous Story on Arson Cases and ArrestMore >>
Monday, March 26 2018 6:04 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:04:27 GMT
The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kid...
Monday, March 26 2018 5:39 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:39:50 GMT
Kavan Ply
A Joplin man must take part in a year long intensive program for men. Kavan Ply is charged with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child. Jasper County Judge Dean Dankelson ordered Ply to be released to the Forge Program. The Watered Garden program is a year-long intensive program for men that provides them with the opportunity to grow closer to Christ and prepare for entry back into the workplace. According to court documents, Ply was caring for a two-month-old boy in August 2017....More >>
Wednesday, March 21 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-03-21 20:17:06 GMT
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...
Wednesday, March 7 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-07 23:42:02 GMT
Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am...More >>
Thursday, March 1 2018 2:54 PM EST2018-03-01 19:54:42 GMT
March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four year...More >>
Monday, February 26 2018 5:00 PM EST2018-02-26 22:00:59 GMT
Girard Public Library Events: March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 7th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 12th - Community Game Night for All Ages at 5:30 pm March 12th - Friends of Girard Public Library Meeting at 6:00 pm March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 0-5 at 10:00 am March 14th - Building Strong Readers for Ages 5-11 at 2:30 pm March 16th - Teen Evening In for Ages 12-18 (Sign up to attend) March 19th - Gen...More >>
Monday, March 19 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:45:43 GMT
• Monday, March 19: TICKETS ON SALE for Midwest Regional Ballet's "Cinderella." Show times: April 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 pm and April 15, at 2:30 pm. Tickets: $15 adults, $12 seniors and children, $10 general admission balcony. Purchase tickets at www.memorialauditorium.org or call the Memorial Auditorium box office (620) 231-7827. Contact Chris Patterson at the Memorial Auditorium (620) 231-7827. • March 19 – 26 and March 30: Camp Now & Then, 7:40 am &ndash...More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 5:14 PM EDT2018-03-23 21:14:29 GMT
Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties AREA APPRECIATION DAYS at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson March 26 – April 3, 2018 Adults $11/ Children $10 Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn. "During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s impor...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:10:53 GMT
Memorial Auditorium announces new comedy series Pittsburg, KS – March 21, 2018 – The Pittsburg Memorial Auditorium has announced a new comedy series, titled It Came from the Basement. The string of shows begins 8:30 pm Wednesday, March 28, and consists of six 90-minute acts, featuring national touring stand-up comedians. Performances are suited for audiences 18 years of age and older. It Came from the Basement gets its unusual name from the venue – the lower level...More >>
