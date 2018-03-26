SMD Candidates File for House/Senate Seats

The Southwest Missouri Democrats are making history today. Organization officials and candidates drove to Jefferson City to file in upcoming house and senate races. The organization says for the first time, SMD will have candidates filed in its seven House Districts and its 32nd Senatorial District which is the Southwest Missouri Democrats Umbrella Area (Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Dade and Lawrence Counties).

According to SMD, Teri Hanna (HD127), Angela Thomas (HD160) and Sarah Hinkle (HD162) have already filed. The new additions today (March 26) include Loretta Thomas (HD157), Jerry Sparks (HD159), Elizabeth Lundstrum (HD161), Chad Fletcher (HD163), Carolyn "Cookie" McGowan (State Senate District 32) and Bob Glenn (filed for Dad County Commissioner).

The organization says it's excited to have so many candidates on the ballot to make their argument in 2018. They say Democrats live in Southwest Missouri and they should have a choice on their ballot.

SDM will release more information on the candidates this Wednesday.

Southwest Democrats Facebook Page