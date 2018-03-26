Quantcast

SMD Candidates File for House/Senate Seats - KOAM TV 7

SMD Candidates File for House/Senate Seats

Updated:

The Southwest Missouri Democrats are making history today. Organization officials and candidates drove to Jefferson City to file in upcoming house and senate races. The organization says for the first time, SMD will have candidates filed in its seven House Districts and its 32nd Senatorial District which is the Southwest Missouri Democrats Umbrella Area (Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Dade and Lawrence Counties).

According to SMD, Teri Hanna (HD127), Angela Thomas (HD160) and Sarah Hinkle (HD162) have already filed. The new additions today (March 26) include Loretta Thomas (HD157), Jerry Sparks (HD159), Elizabeth Lundstrum (HD161), Chad Fletcher (HD163), Carolyn "Cookie" McGowan (State Senate District 32) and Bob Glenn (filed for Dad County Commissioner).

The organization says it's excited to have so many candidates on the ballot to make their argument in 2018. They say Democrats live in Southwest Missouri and they should have a choice on their ballot.

SDM will release more information on the candidates this Wednesday.

Southwest Democrats Facebook Page

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>

  • Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:23:45 GMT

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:07:32 GMT

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.