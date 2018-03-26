US Air Force Academy Band Performance - April 10

United States Air Force Academy Concert Band

When: Tue, April 10 2018 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Bicknell Family Center for the Arts

The U.S. Air Force Academy Band to Perform at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, KS

The United States Air Force Academy Band from Colorado Springs presents “A Celebration of Excellence” at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, KS on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 at 7:00 PM. This family-friendly event will feature the Concert Band in a program that highlights musical diversity and represents the excellence of our men and women in uniform. The concert is free and open to the public. General admission ticket distribution will begin on March 20 at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts & University Ticket Office.

Under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Daniel L. Price, the United States Air Force Academy Band proudly represents the Air Force Academy and its mission to educate, train, and inspire men and women to become officers of character, motivated to lead the United States Air Force in service to our nation.

One of nine performing ensembles within the Academy Band, the Concert Band is comprised of 45 professional active-duty airman musicians. From patriotic favorites and traditional marches to spectacular concert works and Broadway classics, this versatile ensemble presents a unique variety of musical styles that is sure to entertain audiences of all ages. The Concert Band supports the Academy Band’s mission to advance the United States Air Force Academy and the Global Air Force missions by providing professional music products and services for official military, recruiting, and community relations events worldwide.

For over 60 years, the Academy Band has used the power of music to honor our nation’s heroes, inspire Air Force personnel and the nation they serve, produce innovative musical programs and products, and communicate Air Force excellence to millions around the world.

All United States Air Force Academy Band performances are presented on behalf of Lieutenant General Jay B. Silveria, Superintendent, United States Air Force Academy.

_______________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact: usafacademybandmedia@gmail.com