Quantcast

Kansas Girl at Center of 1954 School Segregation Ruling Dies - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Girl at Center of 1954 School Segregation Ruling Dies

Kansas Girl at Center of 1954 School Segregation Ruling Dies

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Linda Brown, the Kansas girl at the center of the 1954 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, has died at age 76.

Topeka's former Sumner School was all-white when her father, Oliver, tried to enroll the family. He became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board U.S. Supreme Court decision that ended school segregation.

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel of Topeka confirmed that Linda Brown died Sunday afternoon. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Her sister, Cheryl Brown Henderson, founding president of The Brown Foundation, confirmed the death to The Topeka Capital-Journal . She declined comment from the family.

Kansas Deputy Education Commissioner Dale Dennis says her legacy is not only here but nationwide. He says the effect she had "on our society would be unbelievable and insurmountable."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>

  • Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:23:45 GMT

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:07:32 GMT

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.