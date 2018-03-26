Quantcast

Governor Colyer Signs Bill Protecting Tribal Regalia Rights

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer has signed a bill protecting the right of native Americans to wear tribal regalia and other cultural objects at public events.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the bill was sponsored by Rep. Ponka-We Victors. The Wichita Democrat is a member of both the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma and the Tohono O'odham Nation in Arizona.

She contends some states have enacted similar laws in response to policies enforced at events like high school graduations where officials sometimes insist on strict dress codes.

The new law bars any state agency, school district or local government from prohibiting any individual from wearing tribal regalia at events or meetings.

