Quantcast

Missouri Professor Makes App for Women with Abusive Partners - KOAM TV 7

Missouri Professor Makes App for Women with Abusive Partners

Missouri Professor Makes App for Women with Abusive Partners

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A smartphone app developed by a University of Missouri professor is helping victims of intimate partner violence create safety plans and find resources.

Dr. Tina Bloom is an associate professor of nursing at MU. She and her team helped create myPlan, a decision tool for women in abusive relationships to assess the danger they're in and access emergency resources like child care, medical records and legal advice.

The information on the app can be tailored to college women, Spanish speakers, pregnant women and those in same-sex relationships.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the app has been downloaded more than 6,000 times since introduced in 2016.

Studies conducted about myPlan show women reported having less decision conflict after using the app once. They're also more likely to have left an abuser.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>

  • Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:23:45 GMT

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:07:32 GMT

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.