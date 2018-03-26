Missouri Professor Makes App for Women with Abusive Partners

The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.
The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kid...
