Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony - March 29

Fort Scott National Cemetery to Honor Vietnam Veterans
What: A Vietnam War 50th Anniversary commemoration ceremony to thank and honor Veterans of the Vietnam War.
Who: Keynote Speaker: Arnold W. Schofield
When: March 29, 2018 at 3:00 pm
Where: Fort Scott National Cemetery
Rostrum, areas for parking will be marked
Background: The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Scott National Cemetery will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces in a 50th Anniversary event. The event will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans and include a pinning ceremony to all Vietnam Veterans in attendance.
The lapel pins will be presented in a dignified manner to each Vietnam veteran during the event, and include accompanying remarks to reflect the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. For more information on the lapel pins, visit: http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/assets/1/7/Veteran_Lapel_Pin_Fact_Sheet.pdf
The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes.More >>
The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.More >>
There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season. This year, there will be upwards of 300.More >>
The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kid...More >>
The court reschedules the trial of a former Joplin teacher accused of statutory rape. Prosecutors charged Amanda Schweitzer last year for allegedly having sex with a former student under the age of 14. Schweitzer was unable to appear in court due to being in federal custody at the Greene County jail. She will be facing federal charges for the selling or buying of children and the transferring of obscene materials to minors. She also faces local charges of statutory rape, kid...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>