Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony - March 29

Fort Scott National Cemetery to Honor Vietnam Veterans

What: A Vietnam War 50th Anniversary commemoration ceremony to thank and honor Veterans of the Vietnam War.

Who: Keynote Speaker: Arnold W. Schofield

When: March 29, 2018 at 3:00 pm

Where: Fort Scott National Cemetery

Rostrum, areas for parking will be marked

Background: The Department of Veterans Affairs Fort Scott National Cemetery will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces in a 50th Anniversary event. The event will commemorate Vietnam War Veterans and include a pinning ceremony to all Vietnam Veterans in attendance.

The lapel pins will be presented in a dignified manner to each Vietnam veteran during the event, and include accompanying remarks to reflect the nation’s thanks for their service and sacrifice. For more information on the lapel pins, visit: http://www.vietnamwar50th.com/assets/1/7/Veteran_Lapel_Pin_Fact_Sheet.pdf