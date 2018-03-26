Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

Quantcast

Updated:
John D. Howell Jr. John D. Howell Jr.
Dale W. Garwood Dale W. Garwood
NEVADA, MISSOURI -

Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged Howell with unlawful possession of a firearm.

