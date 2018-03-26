MSSU's Willis Named MIAA Track Athlete of the Week

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- Missouri Southern senior track and field athlete Matt Willis has been named the MIAA Men's Track Athlete of the Week, the league announced today.



Willis, a senior from Newton, Kan., won the 400m hurdles at the University of Texas - Arlington Bobby Layne Invitational this past weekend. He hit a provisional time of 53.27 in the event. The time currently ranks eighth nationally and is tops in the MIAA. Willis beat five Division I Athletes in the event. He also finished tenth in the 110m hurdles and was part of the third-place 4x100m relay team.



Willis and the Lions will be active at Washington University and Emporia State this weekend.