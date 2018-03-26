Lion Women Sweep Weekly MIAA Awards

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Kansas City, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern women's track and field team swept the MIAA weekly awards as Destiny Akannam and Emily Presley were named the MIAA Women's Track and Field Athletes of the Week, the league announced today.



Akannam, a senior from St. Louis, Mo., took home first place in the 400m dash at the 2018 Texas-Arlington Bobby Layne Invitational this past weekend. She hit a provisional time of 55.56, which beat out ten other Division I Athletes. Akannam's mark ranks third nationally so far this season and is tops in the MIAA. She was also part of a fifth-place 4x100m relay team for the Lions.



Presley, a junior from St. Clair, Mo., and the reigning Division II Indoor and Outdoor National Champion in the pole vault, posted a win in her first outdoor event of the season at the Texas - Arlington Bobby Layne Invitational this past weekend. Presley, posted a provisional height of 13-03.50, just two centimeters off of an NCAA Automatic Qualifying mark. She defeated three Division I Athletes in the event. Her mark is tops in Division II so far this season by nearly a foot.