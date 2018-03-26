Southern Men in 12th After Two Rounds in Austin, TX

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Austin, Texas -- The Missouri Southern men's golf team sits in 12th after day one of the 2018 St. Edward's Invitational, held at Onion Creek Country Club. 

Tristan Haltom paced the way for the Lions who had a team total of 303 in each of the two 18-hole rounds played today. 

Tristan Haltom shot a first-round 75 and a second-round 73 to finish tied for 22nd at 148 for the first day. Logan Greer shot a 78 in round one, but improved to fire a 71 in round two to finish tied for 29th with a 149. 

Taylor Haltom finished tied for 51st at 154, while Connor Neil shot a 156 and Grant Sikes shot a 162. 

Cameron holds the day one team lead after shooting a nine-over total of 577. St. Edward's is second, just one shot back, while Western New Mexico, Oklahoma Christian and West Texas A&M round out the top five. 

Dallas Baptist was sixth, followed by Fort Lewis, Regis, Texas-Permian Basin, Rogers State, Texas A&M International and Southern to round out the team totals. 

A final round of 18 will be played tomorrow to determine the tournament champion. 

