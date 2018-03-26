Pitt/Southern Rivalry Game Pushed Back

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- Due to heavy rain predicted for the Joplin/Pittsburg area tomorrow, the scheduled baseball game between the Lions and Pittsburg State has been pushed back a day.



Originally slated to be played at 6 pm on Tuesday night, the two teams will now play at 1 pm on Wednesday afternoon.



Stay tuned to www.mssulions.com for any further changes should they occur.