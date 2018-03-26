Pitt State Resumes Spring Drills

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football team will return from spring break to begin week two of 2018 Spring Drills with a morning practice Tuesday (Mar. 27). The Gorillas will work out from 6:30 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.



Head coach Tim Beck and his coaching staff welcomed approximately 115 players into spring camp. The Gorillas return 18 players (7 offense, 11 defense) who started four or more games in 2017.



Pitt State will conduct 6:30 a.m. practices Wednesday (Mar. 28) through Friday (Mar. 30) this week. The squad will then have seven more practices over the next two weeks.



The Gorillas will host the 65th Annual Pitt State Football Coaches Clinic Friday and Saturday (Apr. 6-7). Pitt State will conclude spring drills with the Spring Game on Apr. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Robert W. Plaster Center.