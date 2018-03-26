Quantcast

Pitt State Resumes Spring Drills - KOAM TV 7

Pitt State Resumes Spring Drills

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University football team will return from spring break to begin week two of 2018 Spring Drills with a morning practice Tuesday (Mar. 27). The Gorillas will work out from 6:30 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.

Head coach Tim Beck and his coaching staff welcomed approximately 115 players into spring camp. The Gorillas return 18 players (7 offense, 11 defense) who started four or more games in 2017.

Pitt State will conduct 6:30 a.m. practices Wednesday (Mar. 28) through Friday (Mar. 30) this week. The squad will then have seven more practices over the next two weeks.

The Gorillas will host the 65th Annual Pitt State Football Coaches Clinic Friday and Saturday (Apr. 6-7). Pitt State will conclude spring drills with the Spring Game on Apr. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Robert W. Plaster Center.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>

  • Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Cherokee County Property Tax Savings

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:23 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:23:45 GMT

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    More >>

  • Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Joplin Parks Department Expects Solid Year for Joe Becker

    Monday, March 26 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-03-26 23:07:32 GMT

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>

    There were about 250 games all of the last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.