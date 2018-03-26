Suicide Prevention Town Hall Focuses On Helping Teens Battling Suicidal Thoughts, Depression

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
An investigation is underway in Joplin after a body was discovered today in Silver Creek...near the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center. The call came in at 1:23 Wednesday afternoon when a woman spotted a body in Silver Creek near the wildcat glades facility. Authorities have not released the identity of the body, but did confirm it's an adult male.More >>
If you're a fan of Mixed Martial Arts...particularly in the State of Missouri...you may want to familiarize yourself with House Bill 1388. The bill - approved last Thursday in a 112-29 vote - would put amateur kickboxing and both professional and mixed martial arts under state supervision. The bill also aims to ban children 17 and under from participating in either event.More >>
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration - a motorcycle driver is 40% *more* likely to die in a motor vehicle crash than a truck driver in the same accident. CFI partners with the Joplin Harley Riders Group to bring that safety message to bikers. If a trucker looks in their rear view mirror, odds are, they aren't going to see a motorcycle in the "no-zone."More >>
Stories coming in from that fire in Montgomery County - one homeowner and his wife tried to extinguish the flames on their own as they spread toward their home. Dan Russow, homeowner: "There was no way we could have got it under control even in our short grass, it was just burning so quick." Dan Russow recalls the flames rolling up this hill, directly in front of his home in rural Montgomery County.More >>
An investigation is underway in Southeast Kansas involving numerous grass fires. Officials in Montgomery County say they were *intentionally* set. Sergeant Michael Grimes, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office : "At this point we do believe they were intentionally set, they will be further investigated by our office and the Labette County Sheriff's Office in a joint collaboration."More >>
If you live in Carl Junction...you've most likely heard about "Question 2". It'll be on the April 3rd ballot. That's when voters will decide whether to approve a $4.8 million dollar bond issue to build and equip a new sports complex. Right now in Carl Junction, if you want to play ball, your top choice, is here, at the Frank Dean Complex on Park Lane.More >>
The Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences is welcoming it's second batch of students as it's second year of teaching future doctors is growing closer. There was an abundance of buzz when KCU opened it's doors last summer, but, now, unless you're a med student yourself, you may not know what's been going on inside these walls.More >>
