Cyber Awareness 360 Event - KOAM TV 7

Cyber Awareness 360 Event

Updated:

The internet is key for small businesses to succeed, but you need to know how to protect yourself and your investment from cyber thieves.  KOAMs Michael Hayslip sits down with Jason Rincker and Karma Wright to find out where you can become Cyber Aware this Friday.

  • Friday, March 30th
  • 7:30am 1:00pm
  • MSSU, North Endzone
  • $20 to register (includes snacks & lunch)
  • For more information visit Cyber Awareness 360 or call 417-625-3128
