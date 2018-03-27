KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-27

Quantcast

JOE BECKER BOOKINGS

  • Joplin city officials say it looks like this is going to be a fun year at Joe Becker stadium.  The parks director says the stadium is about 90% booked for the season with baseball games.  These games will include players from high school, college, and teams that are part of national tournaments.   The stadium hosted about 250 games last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES

  • The FBI is analyzing several suspicious packages sent to military installations near Washington, D.C. on Monday.  CBS News has confirmed packages were received at Fort Belvoir in Virginia and Fort McNair in D.C.  Sources tell CBS, the package sent to Fort McNair tested positive for black powder and had a fuse attached.

STRAMPEL ARREST

  • The former Michigan State University Dean, who supervised Larry Nassar, is expected to appear in court today.  70-year old William Strampel was arrested in Michigan yesterday on undisclosed charges.  Nassar, the former doctor for USA Gymnastics and MSU, is serving lengthy prison sentences for sexually abusing young athletes in his care.

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

    The board of commissioners in Cherokee County, Kansas wants new construction to grow its local economy. They're hoping to attract it by tinkering with taxes. 

