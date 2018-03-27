Local Senior Center Raises Funds for Nutrition Program

A fundraiser to help the Carl Junction Senior Center keep seniors (aged 60 and over) in their homes by helping to provide them a noon meal is nearing its end.

The Carl Junction Senior Center and Area Agency on Aging hold their annual "Dinner Plate Fundraiser" during the month of March, National Nutrition month. The money they raise stays local, helping the nutrition program at the center. Organizers say any business or individual making a donation during the fundraiser will have their names placed on the Dinner Plate Hall of Fame located inside the Carl Junction Senior Center.

Last year, volunteers and staff of the Area Agency on Aging delivered over 270,679 home-bound meals and provided 88,400 meals to congregate clients in their centers in the four county area. Organizers say at the Carl Junction Senior Center, that means much needed meals for local residents, especially their home bound clients.

Last year the Carl Junction Senior Center raised just over $3363.00 during the Dinner Plate Fundraiser. This year they have lined up $1,500 in matching pledges, meaning every dollar that you donate will be doubled, up to $1,500.

To donate, call (417) 649-6437

Senior Center Website