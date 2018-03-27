Quantcast

Local Senior Center Raises Funds for Nutrition Program - KOAM TV 7

Local Senior Center Raises Funds for Nutrition Program

Updated:

A fundraiser to help the Carl Junction Senior Center keep seniors (aged 60 and over) in their homes by helping to provide them a noon meal is nearing its end.

The Carl Junction Senior Center and Area Agency on Aging hold their annual "Dinner Plate Fundraiser" during the month of March, National Nutrition month. The money they raise stays local, helping the nutrition program at the center. Organizers say any business or individual making a donation during the fundraiser will have their names placed on the Dinner Plate Hall of Fame located inside the Carl Junction Senior Center.

Last year, volunteers and staff of the Area Agency on Aging delivered over 270,679 home-bound meals and provided 88,400 meals to congregate clients in their centers in the four county area. Organizers say at the Carl Junction Senior Center, that means much needed meals for local residents, especially their home bound clients.

Last year the Carl Junction Senior Center raised just over $3363.00 during the Dinner Plate Fundraiser. This year they have lined up $1,500 in matching pledges, meaning every dollar that you donate will be doubled, up to $1,500.

To donate, call (417) 649-6437

Senior Center Website

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New MO Standards Push Joplin District to Look at New Math Books for Middle Schools

    New MO Standards Push Joplin District to Look at New Math Books for Middle Schools

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:46:01 GMT

     The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'

    More >>

     The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-27

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-27

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:38:54 GMT
    JOE BECKER BOOKINGS Joplin city officials say it looks like this is going to be a fun year at Joe Becker stadium.  The parks director says the stadium is about 90% booked for the season with baseball games.  These games will include players from high school, college, and teams that are part of national tournaments.   The stadium hosted about 250 games last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300. SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES The FBI is analyzi...More >>
    JOE BECKER BOOKINGS Joplin city officials say it looks like this is going to be a fun year at Joe Becker stadium.  The parks director says the stadium is about 90% booked for the season with baseball games.  These games will include players from high school, college, and teams that are part of national tournaments.   The stadium hosted about 250 games last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300. SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES The FBI is analyzi...More >>

  • Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.