GRDA Identifies Man Killed in Rollover Accident

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department says it was an Owasso, OK man who died following a vehicle rollover accident below the Pensacola Dam spillways on Saturday, March 24th.

According to authorities, 57-year-old Charles Pruitt died after the Jeep he was riding in went off the side of an off-road trail and rolled completely, coming to a rest upright. Police say Pruitt was thrown from the front passenger seat of the vehicle when it rolled. The back seat passenger refused treatment and was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital. The driver was not injured.

The GRDA Police Department says its investigation is ongoing.