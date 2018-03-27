Galena, KS Arrests

Galena Police say four people were arrested between March 20th and March 23rd.

March 20th - We all know what happens when you don't appear in court. 50-year-old Steve Thomason was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear. Police say after further investigation, they got a search warrant for his home. Now, he faces charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failing to Appear.

March 22nd - Don't steal. A 60-year-old was arrested after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle in Galena. The driver was taken into custody on multiple charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

March 23rd - Safety first. A 32-year-old was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt. Turns out, he also had a warrant for failure to appear.

March 23rd - Don't forget to turn on your headlights. A 45-year-old was stopped for driving without headlights while required. He was arrested, not for his headlights, but because he was driving while suspended. A passenger was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.