Galena, KS Arrests

Galena Police say four people were arrested between March 20th and March 23rd.

March 20th - We all know what happens when you don't appear in court.  50-year-old Steve Thomason was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear.  Police say after further investigation, they got a search warrant for his home.  Now, he faces charges of felony Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Failing to Appear.

March 22nd - Don't steal.  A 60-year-old was arrested after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle in Galena.  The driver was taken into custody on multiple charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

March 23rd - Safety first.  A 32-year-old was pulled over for not wearing his seat belt.  Turns out, he also had a warrant for failure to appear.

March 23rd - Don't forget to turn on your headlights.  A 45-year-old was stopped for driving without headlights while required.  He was arrested, not for his headlights, but because he was driving while suspended.  A passenger was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

