KC Zoo Asks Public to Help Name Baby Otters

The Kansas City Zoo is asking for the public's help in naming its newest additions.

Two Asian Small-Clawed Otters were born earlier this month. The mother, 10-year-old Cai, and father, 6-year-old Ian, gave birth to a boy on March 17th and a girl on March 18th. The public will have to wait several weeks before seeing the baby otters. They're currently being cared for by their mother.

However, the zoo does want your help in naming them! The otters' Zookeepers have chosen the finalists:

Hei Hei and Pua

Conner and Clover

McGregor and Peppermint

Angus and Fiona

Patrick and Shamrock

You can vote by clicking here.

Voting ends April 5th. The winning names will be announced on the morning of April 6 on Facebook.

According to the Kanas City Zoo, Asian Small-Clawed Otters are listed as vulnerable to extinction. They say the loss of their natural habitat is a key factor in their conservation.

Pictures from Kansas City Zoo