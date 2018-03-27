New MO Standards Push Joplin District to Look at New Math Books for Middle Schools

The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students.



Math teacher Jeni Vieselmeyer used work sheets to 7th graders. copied from the ‘Go Math’ book Tuesday. It was the top pick of a committee that piloted several textbooks.

Vieselmeyer said, "It is so nice. It lines up to our curriculum great, um, and it gives good structure for the students. It gives base level problems for them to practice, but then also really ups the rigor for the students."



Which was needed to align with Missouri Learning Standards that were implemented in the 2016-17 school year reflecting common core standards. The new Missouri Learning Standards push down concepts once learned in high school to 7th and 8th grades. Vieselmeyer said the old book wasn’t up to par.

"So the teachers in our district we're having to go everywhere for resources. We were having to go on line for resources. Teachers were having to spend their own money for resources and that’s just not feasible. And it’s not really what’s in the best interest of students as well."



Vieselmeyer has used elements of the ‘Go Math’ program since January to test it. She said one of the big benefits is that its parent friendly.

Vieselmeyer explained, "The ‘Go Math’ had really awesome, lined out, step by step notes also inside the book for the parents to see also along with resources on line."



‘Go Math’ by Houghton-Mifflin, if approved would cost the district nearly, $140,482.58 but includes materials for advanced math, unlike a lower bidding company McGraw Hill at $138,063.39.



Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, the assistant superintendent of learning services for Joplin schools said of ‘Go Math’, "It also has a component in it wherein 6th grade kids can take regular sixth grade math, advanced sixth grade math, seventh grade basic, or advanced seventh grade math then 8th grade, then algebra. If kids are on that track for advanced math they’re gonna hit algebra by the time they get to 8th grade. This series has all those components and a digital component with it as well, workbooks. It has everything with it.

So, the resources are very rich. And, um, are gonna do an incredible job of reaching the Missouri Learning Standards.”



Administrators say ‘Go Math’ helps students go beyond learning math algorithms to apply what they've learned.

Dr Gilbreth said, “It does a really good job of word problems and setting mathematics up in a way that kids understand. Not only have the fundamental skills, break it down but then it reaches them at that place they can use critical thinking skills."



And teacher Vieselmeyer said those kind of problems are key. "Those problems are more real world problems, which is where we weren't seeing as much success with our students before."



Last month the district adopted a new math program at the elementary school called eureka math.

We've added a link to Dr. Gilbreth's board presentation on our website.