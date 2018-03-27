Quantcast

New MO Standards Push Joplin District to Look at New Math Books - KOAM TV 7

New MO Standards Push Joplin District to Look at New Math Books for Middle Schools

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joplin, MO -

The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students.
         
Math teacher Jeni Vieselmeyer used work sheets to 7th graders. copied from the Go Math book Tuesday. It was the top pick of a committee that piloted several textbooks.
Vieselmeyer said, "It is so nice. It lines up to our curriculum great, um, and it gives good structure for the students. It gives base level problems for them to practice,  but then also really ups the rigor  for the students."

Which was needed to align with Missouri Learning Standards that were implemented in the 2016-17 school year reflecting common core standards. The new Missouri Learning Standards push down concepts once learned in  high school to 7th and 8th grades.  Vieselmeyer said the old book wasnt  up to par. 
"So the teachers in our  district we're having to go everywhere for resources. We were having to go on line for resources. Teachers were having to spend their own money for resources and thats just not feasible. And its not really whats in the best interest of students as well."

Vieselmeyer has used elements of the Go Math program  since January to test it. She said one of the big benefits is that its parent friendly.
Vieselmeyer explained, "The Go Math had really awesome, lined out, step by step notes also inside the book for the  parents to see also along with resources on line."

Go Math by Houghton-Mifflin,  if approved would cost the district nearly, $140,482.58  but includes materials for advanced math, unlike a lower bidding company McGraw Hill at $138,063.39.

Dr. Stephen Gilbreth, the assistant superintendent of learning services for Joplin schools said of Go Math, "It also has a component in it wherein 6th grade kids can take regular sixth grade math, advanced sixth grade math, seventh grade basic,  or advanced seventh grade math  then 8th grade, then algebra.  If kids are on that  track for advanced math theyre gonna hit algebra by the time they  get to 8th grade.  This series has all those components  and a digital component with it as well, workbooks. It has everything with it.
So, the resources are very rich. And, um, are gonna do an incredible job of reaching the Missouri Learning Standards.

 Administrators say Go Math helps students go beyond learning math algorithms to apply what they've learned.
Dr Gilbreth said, It does a really good job of word problems  and setting mathematics up in a way  that kids understand.  Not only have the fundamental skills, break it down but then it reaches them at that place  they can use critical thinking skills." 

And teacher Vieselmeyer said those kind of problems are key.   "Those problems are more real  world problems, which is where we weren't seeing as much success with our students before." 


Last month the district adopted a new math program at the elementary school called eureka math.

We've added a link to Dr. Gilbreth's board presentation on our website.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New MO Standards Push Joplin District to Look at New Math Books for Middle Schools

    New MO Standards Push Joplin District to Look at New Math Books for Middle Schools

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 5:46 PM EDT2018-03-27 21:46:01 GMT

     The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'

    More >>

     The Joplin school board will vote on a proposed new math program for middle school students. A committee of three teachers from each middle school piloted several textbook materials and reached a consensus to seek board approval of 'Go Math.'

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-27

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-27

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:38 AM EDT2018-03-27 12:38:54 GMT
    JOE BECKER BOOKINGS Joplin city officials say it looks like this is going to be a fun year at Joe Becker stadium.  The parks director says the stadium is about 90% booked for the season with baseball games.  These games will include players from high school, college, and teams that are part of national tournaments.   The stadium hosted about 250 games last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300. SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES The FBI is analyzi...More >>
    JOE BECKER BOOKINGS Joplin city officials say it looks like this is going to be a fun year at Joe Becker stadium.  The parks director says the stadium is about 90% booked for the season with baseball games.  These games will include players from high school, college, and teams that are part of national tournaments.   The stadium hosted about 250 games last baseball season.  This year, there will be upwards of 300. SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES The FBI is analyzi...More >>

  • Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Nevada Police Charge Two Involved In Sunday Shooting

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-03-27 00:23:03 GMT
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    John D. Howell Jr.John D. Howell Jr.
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    Nevada, Missouri authorities file charges in a weekend shooting. According to police the shooting happened Sunday, March 25th on the 300 block of West Hunter Street. Witnesses reported seeing one of the men shooting at the other. A short time later police arrested 44-year-old Dale W. Garwood of Nevada, MO and 25-year-old John Howell also from Nevada. The Vernon County Associate Court has charged Garwood with unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action. The court charged H...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.