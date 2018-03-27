Quantcast

Freeman Raises Awareness on Diabetes

Freeman Health System in Joplin offers health tips on American Diabetes Association Alert Day. Health officials are raising awareness about type 2 diabetes and are encouraging residents to find out if they're at risk for developing the disease. We spoke with RN Certified Diabetes Educator Laura Mills about type 2 diabetes.

"First risk factor that we always think of is if they have a family history of diabetes that increases their risk. If there are certain nationalities that have higher risk of diabetes and then as we age that increases our risk of having diabetes. Those are risk factors we cannot do anything about," says Mills. "But their are a couple of risk factors that we can do something about and that's being overweight and being sedentary, or not being very active."

According to American Diabetes Association®, type 2 diabetes accounts for more than 90 percent of all cases of diagnosed diabetes in American adults. The disease might be prevented through lifestyle changes such as losing weight, increasing physical activity and diet. In the United States, 86 million adults have prediabetes, putting them at increased risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

