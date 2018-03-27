Quantcast

Oklahoma Lawmakers Scramble for Deal with Walkout Looming

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Pressure is mounting on the Republican-led Oklahoma Legislature to broker a deal on taxes to pay for hundreds of millions in new education spending and avert a threatened strike of teachers next week.

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said Monday's planned walkout over low pay and school funding could be a one-day celebration if lawmakers approve a deal this week.

Oklahoma Senate leaders were checking votes Tuesday on a nearly $450 million package of tax hikes that passed the House late Monday. Senate Floor Leader Greg Treat said he's not sure they have the votes to send it to the governor.

An Oklahoma walkout would be the second major teachers' strike this year after West Virginia educators walked out of classrooms last month and won modest pay increases.

    Kansas "Safer Act" Proposes Conceal Carry in Schools

    The bill also proposes "presumption of negligence" by school districts that wouldn't allow conceal carry.

    3 Pitt State Students Are Already Leaders in Their Field

    PSU senior Shelby Bicknell is one of three Pitt State students who beat out national competition for a research internship in the plastics field. 

    Pittsburg Police Seize Drugs and Sawed Off Shotgun

    Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people. According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over. Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officer...More >>
