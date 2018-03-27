Pittsburg Police Seize Drugs and Sawed Off Shotgun

Pittsburg Police investigating a call about a woman screaming and being forced into a vehicle arrest four people.

According to authorities, the caller said the woman was being forced into a white Chevy Impala at 20th Street and the US 69 bypass. An officer saw the car in the 100 block of West 22nd Street and pulled it over.

Authorities say two men and two women were in the vehicle and that one of the men had a sawed off shot gun in his lap, which was seized by officers. Police say the other man was in possession of a flare gun, which was also seized. Authorities also found several baggies of methamphetamine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, marijuana and prescription drugs.

47-year-old Chad Stewart was arrested and taken to the Crawford County Jail on charges of criminal use of a weapon, distribution of hallucinogenic, distribution of opiates, possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture a controlled substance, felony interference with a law enforcement officer and arrest warrants out of Jasper County, MO.

37-year-old William Askew II was arrested and booked on charges of possession of opiates, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, and an arrest warrant.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on charges of possession of opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on charges of possession of opiates and possession of marijuana.

Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing. They ask anyone with information call the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700 or their tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.